Drama star Yumna Zaidi set to shine on cinema screens

Trailer of ‘Nayab’ is out and the movie is being released on 26th January

LAHORE (Web Desk) - After dominating the drama industry for years, versatile actor Yumna Zaidi is all set to conquer the cinema screens with her debut film ‘Nayab’.

The trailer of ‘Nayab’ is out now and the movie is being released on 26th January 2024.

Yumna is playing the role of a female cricketer and ‘Nayab’ will showcase how she went through all the ups and downs in life to reach her goal.

She will be portraying the character of a cricket enthusiast from Karachi who faces societal pressure and lack of opportunities.

Yumna is a bold girl who is driven by her passion and knows no bounds.

The film is directed by Umair Nasir Ali and stars Yumna Zaidi, Fawad Khan, Javed Sheikh, Usama Khan, Huma Nawab, Ehteshamuddin, Adnan Siddiqui and a special dance number by Faryal Mehmood.

Yumna has earlier given many super-hit dramas including ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi’, ‘Bakhtawar’ and ‘Tere Bin’.

The script is penned by the acclaimed duo Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi, known for their work in the film ‘Laal Kabootar’.