Are Khalilur Rehman Qamar and Mehwish Hayat still at odds?

Writer says that the actor didn’t accept his film's offer

Updated On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 17:30:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - Celebrated Pakistani writer and filmmaker Khalilur Rehman Qamar recently shared details of his turbulent relationship with Pakistan entertainment industry actor Mehwish Hayat.

Renowned for his unique storytelling and astute casting decisions, Qamar revealed that tension with Mehwish Hayat surfaced during the making of the popular movie ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’.

Qamar asserted that he was instrumental in getting Mehwish cast as the main character, fervently arguing in favour of her choice with the producer and director.

But the disagreement between them reached a boiling point when Qamar asked Mehwish to appear in his next movie ‘Kaaf Kangana’.

Mehwish unexpectedly turned down the offer which caused a rift between the writer-director team. Qamar conveyed his dismay, saying he had tried everything to help Mehwish's career and his request had been turned down.

Their tiff lasted till Mehwish Hayat was chosen to star in Qamar's movie ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’. After a protracted period of tense relations, this project represented the two parties' first point of communication.

Fans and industry insiders are interested by this discovery, and many are wondering about how their dispute may affect their joint ventures.

Mehwish Hayat, who is well known for her commanding on-screen persona and widespread praise, has not yet responded to Qamar's disclosures.

Audiences eagerly await a word of their fallout as it spreads around the entertainment business.