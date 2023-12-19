'I don't care if my wrinkles, fine lines are showing: Kareena

Entertainment Entertainment 'I don't care if my wrinkles, fine lines are showing: Kareena

Says industry focuses on how actors look

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 04:03:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - During a recent round table, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about breaking free from focusing on her looks and paying attention to her acting.

She recently made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades.

After taking over the movie space, the actress made her OTT debut this year. In a recent chat, she shared how difficult it was to not think of how she was looking and only focus on her acting.

She says she doesn’t care if her wrinkles and fine lines are showing.

With Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into the world of OTT after dominating the film industry.

During The Film Companion Actors' Adda 2023, the actress shared about shooting a scene in which the camera was very close to her face and constantly moving around her.

This is when she was asked how challenging it was for her to break free of that vanity of looking good and just focusing on her acting.

Responding to it, the actress said that over the last two decades, the industry has boxed her into constantly focusing on the way she looks.

However, she has always tried to break away from that fact.

“I want to be an actor first. This has been the case right from my first movie,” she shared.

The Veere Di Wedding actress further added, “I am confident about the way I look. I don’t care if my lines are showing because that is just the way I am. I am an actor. Can you look beyond that?

That’s always been a challenge for me. I wanted them to look beyond that,” she said adding that right from her movie Refugee, it has always been about wanting to prove herself as an actor.

“The star part of it was extremely incidental, and I have done films for that. But now it’s not about that,” she concluded.

