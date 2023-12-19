Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

(Web Desk) - Jonathan Majors has been found guilty on half of his charges as his trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari comes to a close.

On Monday, a New York City jury found the actor guilty of assault in the third degree recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree.

However, he was found not guilty of assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The jury of six deliberated for about two days, with the judge ultimately ordering a new order of protection and setting sentencing for Feb. 6, 2024. Majors faces up to one year in jail.

The Creed III star was first arrested on March 25 in NYC and charged after police said a domestic dispute with Jabbari led to her being hospitalized with minor injuries.

His previous charge of strangulation was later dropped. Jabbari's attorney Ross Kramer issued a statement to The Messenger following the verdict.

"We are gratified to see justice served by today's guilty verdict," he shared. "Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful.

We are grateful to the jurors and the judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for their hard work and support."

"Ms. Jabbari's resolve to see this case through to the end demonstrates her tremendous strength and resilience," Kramer continued.

"Unfortunately, for every survivor like Ms. Jabbari who comes forward to hold their abuser accountable, there are many others who believe that they cannot. We hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak their truth and seek justice."