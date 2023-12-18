Gohar Rasheed on social media negativity: I prefer to ignore it

He talks various facets of life ranging from personal as well as professional spheres

Mon, 18 Dec 2023 18:49:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan entertainment industry renowned actor Gohar Rasheed thrilled fans by hosting a spontaneous ‘Sunday Funday - Ask Me Anything’ session capitalising on the viral Instagram trend.

Known for playing highly regarded parts in the TV show Jannat Se Aagay and the 2022 film The Legend of Maula Jatt, Gohar openly answered questions regarding his personal life and future endeavours.

When prompted by a fan about how he deals with targeted remarks on his skin, Gohar offered a forthright rebuttal, stating, “You tolerate when you acknowledge; I only ignore negativity and cheap banter.”

Another fan asked the actor if he had any future projects lined up with Sajal Aly to which he responded, “No nothing right now, but you guys need to understand one thing: for actors like us, if we’re supposed to work together then a lot of things need to make sense like well-written script, good characters, visionary directors, good production house…but it’s not impossible.”

Resharing the Instagram Story, Sajal commented, “Khuda k ghar mein dair hai andhair nahi. And we’ve actually worked together on a very special project. Remember Gohar?” To whics, he replied in affirmative but in an enigmatic manner.

Gohar was also asked to share one veteran actor he would love to work with to which he replied “Noman Ijaz”.

In another question, the celeb said Nadia Jamil as one female actor with whom he would love to share the screen again.

Nadia expressed her delight by tagging Gohar in her Insta Story with an animated response, penning, “Done done done! Manifesting! And still writing a film for you!”

