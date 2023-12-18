Reema commiserates with Maulana Tariq Jamil on his son's untimely death

She showers encomium on Maulana's unflinching courage despite heavy loss

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s entertainment industry legendary actor Reema Khan has visited the renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s abode to offer sympathies on the unfortunate death of his son.

The 'Zameen Aasman' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her meeting with the esteemed scholar, penning a heartfelt note in the post’s caption.

“I met venerable Maulana Tariq Jamil sahib to offer my condolences on the sad demise of his beloved son,” wrote Reema. “The lesson radiated by Maulana Sahib and his family was to bow before Almighty God under all circumstances and to agree to His will.”

The actor also told his fans about the complete similarity regarding what Maulana preach and what is in reality as she said, “I saw a complete balance between the words and deeds of Maulana sahib and his family. He not only imparts lessons through words but [also] practically demonstrates allegiance to Islam.”

She concluded with prayers as she said, “May he live longer than time and keep spreading lessons to people at large. May God grant patience to him and his family to bear [this] excruciating loss, ameen.”

Shortly after the tragic incident in October, Tariq took to the social media platform X to confirm his son’s ‘accidental death’.

The cleric wrote, “Today in Tulamba, my son, Asim Jamil, passed away. His accidental death has turned the atmosphere melancholic.” The Islamic scholar furthered, “We request you all to remember us in your prayers at this time of grief. May Allah grant my son a high rank in heaven.”