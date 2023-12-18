Proud grandfather Amitabh awed by Aaradhya after her school performance

Entertainment Entertainment Proud grandfather Amitabh awed by Aaradhya after her school performance

He watched granddaughter Aaradhya's performance with her parents, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 01:44:52 PKT

(Web Desk) - The annual day event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School was star-studded.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karan Johar to Amitabh Bachchan, everyone cheered for their little ones.

Though the event was over, it took Big B some time to ‘get over’ granddaughter Aaradhya’s performance.

On his blog, he mentioned how it was a moment of pride for his family to watch Aaradhya perform on stage.

The veteran actor wrote, “I shall be with you shortly busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one – well not little anymore ..so later.”

Sebior Bachchan also took to his X handle and wrote, “pride and joy at progeny achievements.”

In the videos doing rounds on the internet, Aaradhya was seen delivering a musical performance to the song “Evil Like Me,” from Descendants.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen recording her performance and cheering for her daughter.

The Archies star Agastya Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan also attended the event.

One of the videos has Shah Rukh getting emotional after witnessing his younger son, AbRam’s performance.

AbRam surprised his father by doing his signature pose. Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan also cheered for AbRam.

