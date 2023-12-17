Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol autograph flight attendant's shirt. Video is viral

A flight attendant had an intense fangirling moment during duty

Sun, 17 Dec 2023 06:23:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - A flight attendant shared videos of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and the 'Animal' cast autographing her shirt.

A flight attendant had an intense fangirling moment during duty as she got her shirt signed by the cast of ‘Animal’. Gita Chetri, a blogger and a flight attendant, shared videos of getting her shirt autographed by Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

The heartwarming video shows the inside of a private plane where Chetri stands beaming with joy as Deol, seated behind her, autographs her white shirt.

Adding to the star-studded environment, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also spotted in the video, engaged in their own conversation, contributing to the overall buzz and delight of the moment.

However, the surprises didn't end there. Another video posted by Chetri shows additional members of the "Animal" team, including Kapoor and Mandanna, leaving their signatures on her shirt, turning it into a treasured memento adorned with celebrity autographs.

People were delighted with the video. Many commented on how lucky Chetri was, and the shirt has now become a precious item.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is on a rampage at the box office, aiming for Rs 800 crore worldwide. In India, the film is soon to cross the Rs 600 crore mark.