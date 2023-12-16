Gaza situation brings Ushna Shah closer to Islam

Parizaad star decided to perform Umrah after Gaza situation

Sat, 16 Dec 2023 16:08:28 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The brutality of Israeli forces in Gaza brought Pakistani actor Ushna Shah closer to Islam.

In her latest interview, the Parizaad actor said that a large number of Non-Muslims embraced Islam after having glimpses of barbarism in Palestine.

We were not following Islam in its true letter and spirit but the situation of Gaza forced us to go closer to the religion, she added.

“I decided to perform Umrah after Gaza situation and now I am studying Quran with English translation,” said the actor.

She added that she talked in the favour of Palestinians without any fear of multinational companies for not giving me the projects.

