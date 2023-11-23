Israel-Gaza war: Ushna Shah urges people to read Surah Al-Baqarah

Entertainment Entertainment Israel-Gaza war: Ushna Shah urges people to read Surah Al-Baqarah

Israel-Gaza war: Ushna Shah urges people to read Surah Al-Baqarah

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 21:36:22 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has advised people to read Surah Al-Baqarah from the Holy Quran following the deadly attacks on Gaza by Israel.

During the ongoing 47-day Israeli aggression, more than 14,000 individuals, mostly women and children, have been martyred in Gaza.

Social media is playing a significant role in highlighting global personalities raising their voices against Israel’s actions. Ushna Shah, among others, has been consistently vocal against this oppression.

Taking to ‘X’, commonly known as twitter, the actress has urged the people to pay attention to a translation of Surah Al-Baqarah.

I urge everyone to read the English translation of Surah Al-Baqarah. Whether you are a believer or not, it can not be denied that what is happening has already been conveyed to Muslims. I have chills. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 22, 2023

In her message, Shah wrote, “I urge everyone to read the English translation of Surah Al-Baqarah. Whether you are a believer or not, it can not be denied that what is happening has already been conveyed to Muslims. I have chills.”

She stated, “Whatever is happening in the world today, Allah has already mentioned it in Surah Al-Baqarah.”

