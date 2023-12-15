Atif Aslam contributes Rs20 million to Pakistan's first free diagnostic lab

(Web Desk) – Atif Aslam, Pakistan music industry star with a global fame, has donated Rs20 million to fund Pakistan's first free diagnostic laboratory.

The latest support to the laboratory is a part of his efforts to improve healthcare in the nation.

The vocalist of ‘Tere Bin’ made a charitable donation to the JDC Foundation, a group that is leading the way in medical improvements.

The organisation is the driving force behind the creation of Pakistan's first diagnostic facility, which provides a wide range of 250 blood tests without any cost.

Thousands of people from all throughout the province now receive vital medical care on a daily basis thanks to this admirable initiative.

The Foundation's goal of providing accessible healthcare services is greatly aided by Atif Aslam's sizeable donation, which also highlights the singer's dedication to advancing vital medical research in Pakistan.

His gift is going to improve the lives of a great deal of people by giving them better access to essential diagnostic resources.



