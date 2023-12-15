Saheefa Jabbar breaks down in tears while describing her mental turmoil

The actor is struggling with poor mental health

(Web Desk) - Saheefa Jabbar is a well known Pakistani model and actress.

She has appeared in various hit Pakistani dramas. The actress is vocal about mental health. The actress has struggled with poor mental health in past and is still suffering.

She has posted a video in which she has openly talked about her vulnerability after suffering from poor mental health condition.

She has also informed her fans about getting suicidal in her weak moments. Saheefa Jabbar Khattak also cried while discussing her struggles with depression.

In the video, Saheefa said, “I have always felt that this world isn’t a kind place. We can’t be kinder, yes, we can call a few friends who will or can turn out good for us.

I will not name the person, I told my friend that I am being suicidal I am 13 pills down, Khizer is also not here, I can do anything; my friend drove to my home.

I thought If he would not come, I could have done anything to myself. It is scary and painful. I thought when Khizer would come here, I would feel better but nothing happened.

Even when I was in Canada, the same happened. It took 12 days to settle me. I generally feel that I would do something to myself.

I also thought that the world has become such a weird place where people taunt you if you talk about mental health on the camera, they think it is attention seeking.

But if you are going through such condition. Making video and posting is the weakest thing, even, we know it while doing it that how vulnerable we are. Well, whatever is happening around the world is disturbing and traumatizing. The world has become a chaotic place”.

She further said that she hopes the world to become a better place. Saheefa was crying throughout the video.

