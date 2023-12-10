Fans are loving heartfelt video of Iqra Aziz with son Kabir Hussain

The mother-son duo can be seen enjoying the sweet moments together

Sun, 10 Dec 2023 15:14:42 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The fans are loving the adorable video of Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz with her son Kabir Hussain.

The ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kar Di’ actor shared a loveable video on her Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying the leisure time with son Kabir Hussian.

“Amma hugged me and kissed me saying meri beti. Then this happened,” captioned Iqra, while sharing the video.

The fans are literally loving the video and posting interesting comments.

“Mother is looking more cute than baby,” wrote a social media user.

Iqra is right now seen in Mannat Murad where she is once again making fans fall in love with her. She just turned 26 last month.

Iqra tied the knot with writer and director Yasir Hussain on December 28, 2019 and the couple welcomed their first child Kabir Hussain on July 10, 2021.