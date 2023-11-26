Yasir Hussain all praise for wife Iqra Aziz as she turns 26

Don’t change yourself as one can’t improve perfection, says Yasir

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Renowned scriptwriter Yasir Hussain wrote heartfelt birthday note for his wife Iqra Aziz and fans are praising the electrifying couple.

Iqra is turning 26 and Yasir shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram account having pictures of the powerful celebrity couple.

The TV host and scriptwriter shared the memorable pictures of his wife with a captivating caption and a romantic Bollywood track ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ in the background.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life my wife, Kabir Hussain’s amma and one of my favourite actors. This beautiful strong and talented girl is not just that she is a vibe. May you live long and strong. Don’t change yourself. One can’t improve perfection,” he wrote on Instagram.

The social media was flooded with the comments of fans with heart emojis and heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.

The celebrity couple got married on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child Kabir Hussain on July 10, 2021.

