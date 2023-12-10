Listening to Taylor Swift song could help people save a life, experts reveal

Her track You’re Losing Me named as perfect song for performing emergency lifesaving procedure

(Web Desk) - A Taylor Swift tune could help people to save a life, say experts.

Her track You’re Losing Me (From the Vault) has been named by the American Heart Association as the perfect song for ¬performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

It has 103 beats per minute — which is said to be the right tempo for restarting the heart with chest compressions.

Released last month, the song by 33-year-old Taylor even includes the line: “I can’t find a pulse, my heart won’t start any more.”

The AHA said: “The lyrics might be heartbreaking, but the beat could be heart-saving.”

It advised people who see anyone in need of CPR to call for an ambulance and “push hard and fast in the centre of the chest,” at the song’s tempo.

CPR should be carried out at between 100 and 120 beats per minute.

Currently, Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees is the most popular song to perform CPR to, but Taylor’s track could become the new first-aid anthem.

Other songs with 103 beats per minute include S Club Party by S Club 7 and Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders.

The Australian Resuscitation Council also recommends using songs over 100bpm for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Spokeswoman Janet Bray said: “Anything we can do to get a generation to learn and to perform CPR is a benefit.

“We need to raise awareness about the benefits of CPR and how to perform it.”