Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay get notices for endorsing tobacco firms

Celebrities are accused of endorsing certain products harmful to health

Published On: Sun, 10 Dec 2023 02:45:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - Advocate Motilal Yadav had filed a petition raising issues concerning the alleged participation of celebrities, especially 'Padma Awardees', in advertisements or endorsements of tobacco products.

Responding to a contempt petition, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) served notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn for endorsing tobacco companies on October 20.

Advocate Motilal Yadav had filed a petition raising issues concerning the alleged participation of celebrities, especially 'Padma Awardees', in advertisements or endorsements of certain products or items which are harmful to the health of the public at large.

The court had issued notices to Cabinet Secretary, Chief Commissioner and Central Consumer Protection Authority in August 2023, in a plea seeking contempt action for non-compliance of its September 2022 order, in which it had asked the petitioner to approach the Government of India.

Responding to the notice, the Deputy Solicitor General told the bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan that show cause notices were issued to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn on October 20.

He further said that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to the tobacco company which showed his advertisement, although he had cancelled his contract.

