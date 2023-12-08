Imran Ashraf is really 'Bhola' when it comes to love and trust

Actor truly won the hearts of millions of fans through his memorable role of ‘Bhola’

Fri, 08 Dec 2023 15:33:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned actor and host Imran Ashraf said that he is actually very ‘Bhola’ (Innocent) just like his famous character of Bhola when it comes to love and trust.

Imran Ashraf got overnight fame through his character ‘Bhola’ in super-hit drama ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kar Di’.

He truly won the hearts of millions of fans through his memorable role of ‘Bhola’.

A woman participant asked a question from Imran Ashraf in Dunya News’ famous show Mazaq Raat that he doesn’t look so innocent in real life the way he was in ‘Bhola’ character of Ranjha Ranjha Kar Di.

“I am really very ‘Bhola’ in real life too when it comes to love, trust and care,” replied Imran Ashraf.