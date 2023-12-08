Ariana Grande is back in recording studio

It looks like actor and pop star Ariana Grande is gearing up for her return to the music industry.

The "Greedy" singer has been keeping herself busy with the starring role of Glinda in John Chu's upcoming Wicked films and hasn't released an album since 2020's Positions (Although, she did still have a No. 1 song this year with The Weeknd on "Die for You").

However, on Thursday, she shared photos of herself once again back in the recording studio on Instagram.

While Grande didn't attach a caption to the carousel of images, fans were able to spot layered tracks on her computer screens, a wine glass and a producer believed to be Max Martin.

"She's HOME!!!" responded frequent collaborator and Grammy nominee Victoria Monét. "Love you sweetheart," commented Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

"No one is ready, I'm so freaking proud of you!! This project is so freaking special!!!"

It's currently unclear if Grande is working on music for Wicked or another project entirely. Either way, Wicked: Part One is set to premiere Nov. 27, 2024.

