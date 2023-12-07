Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz break up over 'different religious beliefs'

Entertainment Entertainment Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz break up over 'different religious beliefs'

The former couple met on 'Bigg Boss 13' and dated for four years

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 02:25:46 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actor Asim Riaz and model and actor Himanshi Khurana have broken up, four years after they met on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Amid rumours of their split, Himashi took to social media to drop an official statement citing religions differences behind their split. Asim hasn't commented on the matter yet.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been dating since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days.

Four years later, Himashi confirmed their split. Taking to X on December 6, she posted an official statement. It can be read, "YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now.

The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs.

We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi (sic)."

Earlier today, before confirming the split, Himanshi dropped a cryptic Instagram story.

It can be read, "When we tried But we could not find a solution for our life You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after No hate only love That's called mature decision (sic)."

Himanshi and Asim's breakup rumours have often floated on the Internet. However, the breakup confirmation post from Himashi is sure to have upset their fans.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met on the TV reality show, 'Bigg Boss 13'. Himanshi entered as a wild card contestant and was evicted after a brief stay in the house.

The couple expressed love for each other on national television. She even broke her 9-year-long relationship with her boyfriend named Chow for Asim.

They have also appeared in a few songs together like 'Kalla Sohna Nai' and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar', and others.