Priyanka's deepfake video goes viral online

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the growing list of Bollywood actresses falling prey to AI

Thu, 07 Dec 2023 00:42:08 PKT

(Web Desk) – A deepfake video featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas has gone viral online.

The star joined the list of Bollywood actresses who have fallen victim to technology crime in recent months.

Actresses including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol and Alia Bhatt have all been prey to similar AI content.

In Priyanka’s clip, the voice was altered to resemble the Fashion star.

The image was taken from an interview podcast the actress gave to YouTuber Ranveer ‘Beer Biceps’ Allahbadia.

The video seemingly projected a fake brand endorsement.

While promoting the brand, Priyanka supposedly disclosed her annual earnings.

In the video, the voice says: “Hi all, my name is Priyanka Chopra.

“I am an actress, model, and singer, and in 2023, I earned 10,000 Lakh.

“In addition to films and songs, I make contributions to various investment projects.

I would like to recommend the project of my good friend. Her name is Ruchi Bhalla.

“You can earn up to Rs. 300,000 per week.

“All you need to do subscribe to her Telegram channel and follow her instructions.

“Write to her that you came from me and you will receive individual condition.”

The deepfake video of Priyanka Chopra Jonas is still playable. However, the Instagram handle that shared the video has now been deleted.