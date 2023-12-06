23rd death anniversary of legendary Qawwal Aziz Mian being observed today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 23rd death anniversary of legendary Qawwal Aziz Mian is being observed today (Wednesday).

He was born in Delhi on April 17, 1942. He was known for singing ghazals in a unique style of Qawwali.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance in 1989 in recognition of his services in philosophy and music.

He released 65 albums during his four-decade long career.

Being one of the most educated artists of his time, Aziz Mian excelled in Urdu literature, Persian and Arabic.

Soon after completing his education from the University of Punjab, he joined the music industry with Qawwali.

It is to his credit that he sang the longest ever Qawwali during a live performance.

His super-hit Qawwali’s include ‘Allah Hi Jane Kaun Bashar Hai’, ‘Nabi Nabi Ya Nabi Nabi’, ‘Main Sharabi’, ‘Teri Soorat’ and ‘Admi Hai Benazir’.

Aziz Mian Qawwal died on December 6, 2000 in Multan.