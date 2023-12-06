Pakistani girl reaches India to marry Kolkata man

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistani girl reaches India to marry Kolkata man

‘Borders do not matter when the intentions are pure’

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 02:56:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Karachi resident named Javeria Khanum entered India through the Wagah border, and was welcomed by her fiancé Sameer and future father-in-law Ahmed Kamal Khan Yousafzai to the beats of 'dhol'.

Javeria Khanum, a woman from Pakistan's Karachi, arrived in India on Tuesday to marry her fiancé Sameer Khan, a Kolkata resident.

The 21-year-old woman has been granted a 45-day visa by the Indian government.

She entered India through the Wagah border, and was welcomed by her fiancé Sameer and future father-in-law Ahmed Kamal Khan Yousafzai to the beats of 'dhol'.

The Covid pandemic stalled their plans for around five years and her visa was rejected twice earlier.

The couple interacted with the media after Javeria's arrival in India. "I would like to thank the Indian government for their cooperation. Borders do not matter when the intentions are pure," said Sameer.

Sameer and Javeria will get married in January next year, after which she will apply for a long-term visa.

"I have been granted a 45-day visa. I am very happy to be here. Just on arrival, I am already getting so much love here. In the first week of January the marriage will be solemnised," Javeria said.

"It is a happy ending and a happy beginning," she said. “Everyone back home was very happy. I can’t believe I have got the visa after five years,” she added.

Maqbool Ahmed Wasi Qadian, a journalist and social worker, helped Javeria in procuring the visa to come to India. He has helped many Pakistani brides in getting visas.

Talking about his relationship with Javeria, Sameer said, “This started in May 2018. I had come home from Germany where I was studying.

I saw her photo on my mother's phone and expressed my interest. I told my mother that I wanted to get married to Javeria."

