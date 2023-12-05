Mashal Khan all interested in career now, says marriage not likely soon

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Popular Pakistani actor Mashal Khan has not thought about who she will get married to.

She says at present, her focus her focus is only on her career so that she becomes one of the successful actor in the Pakistan’s competitive entertainment industry.

Recently, she participated in a private TV show where she openly discussed various topics including her career and marriage.

During the program, the host asked her about marriage and love, to which the she replied that in her opinion, love is not about controlling another person but rather the other person the freedom to pursue dreams.

Regarding marriage she said that she will keep all the matters of her marriage private and she is not a girl who talks about everything related to her marriage.

She further said that she will not get married just to pass the time but will make a serious commitment, however she is clear that right now, she has focused on her career and she has not decided who she will marry yet.

