Veteran classical singer Hussain Bakhsh Gullo passes away

He hailed from the famous Patiala and Sham Chaurasi Gharana of classical music

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Veteran classical singer Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullo passed away in Lahore on Tuesday.

He was the son of renowned vocalist Ustad Nathu Khan.

He hailed from the famous Patiala and Sham Chaurasi Gharana of classical music.

Hussain Baksh Gullo belonged to the family of great Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and Ustad Nazakat Ali Khan. His two sons Chand Khan and Suraj Khan are also famous classical and thumri singers.

Gullo was an excellent performer and composer of Indian classical, thumri and ghazals.

He regularly performed at Radio Pakistan and Pakistan TV throughout his career spanning over five decades.

Hussain Baksh Gullo had performed around the globe and won many prestigious awards during his career.

He was also a recipient of Pride of Performance award by the Pakistan government.