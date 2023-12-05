'Oppenheimer' full thriller film leaked on X in HD quality

The movie is available for downloading as well as streaming

(Web Desk) - Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' has been leaked on X and is available for downloading as well as streaming.

The tweet has over 2.8 million views. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' has been leaked online in HD quality.

The film, which released on July 21 in theatres worldwide, is currently available to rent on Prime Video Store.

While 'Oppenheimer' is not available for OTT streaming for free, an X (formerly Twitter) handle with the username 'My Movie HQ' has shared the full three-hour film, which has garnered more than 2.8 million views in less than 24 hours.

The leak has been met with mixed reactions, as some viewers are excited to see the film for free, while others are disappointed that the filmmaker's work has been pirated.

As of this writing, the leaked film has been viewed over 2.8 million times on X (formerly Twitter). This leak won't affect the film's box office performance, but it is likely to affect the OTT sites streaming the film on rent.

'Oppenheimer' is a 2023 biographical thriller film directed and produced by Christopher Nolan, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, based on Bird and Sherwin's 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer'.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who led the Manhattan Project, the development of the first atomic bomb in the United States.

The film follows Oppenheimer from his early days as a brilliant student at Princeton University to his role in developing the atomic bomb and his later years as a vocal critic of nuclear weapons.