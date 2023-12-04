'Sorry, I am alive': Asma Abbas death hoax leaves her embarrassed

Entertainment Entertainment 'Sorry, I am alive': Asma Abbas death hoax leaves her embarrassed

‘Sorry, I am alive’: Asma Abbas death hoax leaves her embarrassed

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 17:41:00 PKT

LAHIORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani showbiz industry senior actor Asma Abbas tells how she responds when people call her to inquire after her health.

She said she feels humiliated when her colleagues and fans call her to confirm whether she is alive or dead.

Recently, actress Asma Abbas participated in a private TV show where she openly discussed various topics.

While responding to a question about the strangest rumour that she has heard about herself, she said that it has to be a rumour about her death.

She said she responds to the inquiries of people regarding her death by saying that “sorry, I am alive”.

Talking about the matter particularly, she also narrated an incident. According to her, renowned singer Sajjad Ali called her to confirm whether the news of her death was accurate.

She told to the singer that she was absolutely fine and the news of her death was fake.

It should be remembered that Asma Abbas was diagnosed with cancer about six years ago, but now she has fully recovered and is busy shooting for various projects.

