After 'Parizaad', Ahmed Ali Akbar wants another romantic role with Yumna Zaidi
Entertainment
Earlier, fans had suggested both the celebrities to tie the knot
LAHORE (Web Desk) - Versatile actor Ahmed Ali Akbar wants to do a romantic role with his co-star Yumna Zaidi.
The ‘Parizaad’ star extensively talked about his career and private life in an interview just recently.
“I am waiting for a good script having an excellent chemistry with my co-star,” the actor said during the interview.
He added that he wanted to do a romantic role with Yumna for his fans. Yumna is also waiting for a good script as she also wants to work with me, he added.
Earlier, the fans had suggested both the celebrities to tie the knot.
Also Read: Fans want Ahmed Ali Akbar to get married with co-star Yumna Zaidi
Akbar is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor who has performed in numerous hit projects including ‘Ye Raha Dil’ and ‘Guzarish’. Both the dramas were with Yumna Zaidi and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans very much.
He also performed in ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ but ‘Parizaad’ is his best project till date.
‘Parizaad’ was his recent solo hit drama in which his main lead was Yumna Zaidi.