After 'Parizaad', Ahmed Ali Akbar wants another romantic role with Yumna Zaidi

Entertainment Entertainment After 'Parizaad', Ahmed Ali Akbar wants another romantic role with Yumna Zaidi

Earlier, fans had suggested both the celebrities to tie the knot

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 15:32:47 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Versatile actor Ahmed Ali Akbar wants to do a romantic role with his co-star Yumna Zaidi.

The ‘Parizaad’ star extensively talked about his career and private life in an interview just recently.

“I am waiting for a good script having an excellent chemistry with my co-star,” the actor said during the interview.

He added that he wanted to do a romantic role with Yumna for his fans. Yumna is also waiting for a good script as she also wants to work with me, he added.

Earlier, the fans had suggested both the celebrities to tie the knot.

Also Read: Fans want Ahmed Ali Akbar to get married with co-star Yumna Zaidi

Akbar is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor who has performed in numerous hit projects including ‘Ye Raha Dil’ and ‘Guzarish’. Both the dramas were with Yumna Zaidi and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans very much.

He also performed in ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ but ‘Parizaad’ is his best project till date.

‘Parizaad’ was his recent solo hit drama in which his main lead was Yumna Zaidi.