Taylor Swift set to earn $100m in 2023 from Spotify alone

(Web Desk) - Swift — who was the streaming platform's top artist of 2023 — racked up 26.1 billion streams over the year to date

Taylor Swift is certainly not lacking in terms of career achievements, but the superstar will be wrapping up this year with a stat that is impressive even on her level: she's poised to tally up more than $100 million in 2023 from Spotify alone.

According to Billboard, Swift — who was the streaming platform's top artist of 2023 — racked up 26.1 billion streams over the year to date, which translates to around $97 million in royalties.

Adding in estimated total streams for this month, the total is set to rise past $100 million. The outlet added that publishing revenue will boost this staggering number even further, to $131 million.

And that's just from Spotify, which is the leader in the streaming market.

Swift's revenue across all music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube, are estimated around $160 million, with publishing revenue increasing that total to nearly $200 million.

Spotify (along with Apple Music) crowned Taylor Swift the top artist of 2023 last month, topping three-time champ Bad Bunny, as well as the Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma.

Swift personally responded to Spotify’s honor by releasing a highly requested track to streaming services.

