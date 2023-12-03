'Wakhri' Qandeel Baloch-inspired film earned spot at Saudi film festival

Entertainment Entertainment 'Wakhri' Qandeel Baloch-inspired film earned spot at Saudi film festival

The movie revolves around a widowed school teacher

Follow on Published On: Sun, 03 Dec 2023 02:55:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Red Sea Film Festival 2023 has kicked off in Jeddah, with notable figures from the global film industry, including the creators and cast of ‘Wakhri,’ a film centered on the life of Pakistan’s late social media sensation, Qandeel Baloch.

Kaleem Aftab, the Head of International Programming at the Red Sea Film Fest, shed light on the selection process for the festival.

He expressed anticipation for the impact of the film, stating, “I think people will be very struck by the new film by Pakistani-US director Iram Bilal, Wakhri: One of a Kind, which will have its world premiere at the fest.”

The movie revolves around a widowed school teacher in Pakistan who becomes an overnight viral sensation after expressing her unfiltered opinions on social media.

Aftab emphasized the film’s potential to reshape the narrative surrounding a significant incident in Pakistan.

He also highlighted another Pakistani entry, Zarrar Kahn’s non-conventional horror film “In Flames,” which is Pakistan’s international Oscar contender and adds a unique twist to the genre.

The film ‘Wakhri’ draws inspiration from the life of Qandeel Baloch, a controversial social media star whose life took a tragic turn when she was brutally murdered by her brother.

Bilal, the director, explained that the story was triggered by Baloch’s resilient spirit and the societal challenges faced by women who dared to express themselves in a public space.

Bilal emphasized the film’s mission to offer a second chance to save the protagonist, challenging the flawed understanding of ‘honour’ prevalent in the culture.

The director expressed a commitment to crafting a narrative that doesn’t glorify honor killings but provides hope, especially for women inspired by Baloch’s bravery.

With a star-studded cast including Faryal Mehmood, Gulshan Majeed, Saleem Mairaj, Sohail Sameer, and Shees Sajjad Gul, ‘Wakhri’ not only showcases the talents of renowned actors but also features musical contributions from Ali Sethi, Meesha Shafi, Eva B, Natasha Noorani, and others.

Special appearances by Mathira, Khalid Malik, and Waseem Hassan Sheikh add further intrigue to this cinematic exploration of hate crimes and the impact of social media wildfires.