AR Rahman promises to gift keyboard to young fan

Fans praise the composer

(Web Desk) - Music composer AR Rahman recently interacted with a 7-year-old fan at an event in New Delhi.

Their adorable exchange is winning hearts. The Mozart of Madras, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, recently attended the Kathakar Festival in New Delhi.

At the event, he was asked to hum a few lines of his songs, but what followed was an adorable interaction between the music director and his young fan.

Rahman, who was a guest at the panel with singer Mohit Chauhan, was requested to sing 'Hamma Hamma', which he ultimately did at the behest of a fan.

But when Rahman turned the mic towards her, she shied away from singing further as she felt she was not as melodious as he was.

The two then went on to discuss music, and Rahman promised to gift her a kyeboard so that she could work on her creative, musical side more.

A video of this exchange is being shared widely on the internet.

"When you sang, the music came, but when I sang, it didn't," complained the girl at the event as she directed her words towards Rahman.

Rahman then tried consoling her by saying, "No, no, see. I'm 56 years old, right? You can sing better than me. I wasted a lot of my time."

To which, the girl quickly reacted with, "It is not about age." Rahman agreed and added, "Yes, but it is about consistency.

Everyday you have to practice. I will get you a keyboard. Next year, you should be singing here."

Fans reacted to the sweet clip as one of them wrote, "How humble AR Rahman Sir is." Another commented, "So cute and adorable." "Man of Simplicity ARR (sic)," wrote yet another person.

AR Rahman last composed the music for the Hindi film Pippa, which starred Ishaan Khatter.