Veteran classical singer Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman passes away

He authored fourteen books to highlight different genres of classical music

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 15:50:54 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned classical singer Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman passed away in Lahore at the age of 83.

He was born on 21st April 1940. He was a student of Ustad Chotay Ghulam Ali Khan and Bao Faiz.

Ustad Badar-uz-Zaman authored fourteen books to highlight different genres of classical music.

He started his career from the Radio Pakistan Lahore station by participating in a programme known as Nawa-e-Shauq.

He also taught at the Punjab University Musicology Department as a visiting faculty.

He remained associated with the renowned Pakistani music director Nisar Bazmi for 18 years.

In 2006, government of Pakistan awarded him pride of performance in recognition of his meritorious services rendered in the field of classical music for over 56 years.