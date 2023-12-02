Imran Ashraf congratulates Dunya News on 15th anniversary

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Imran Ashraf, famous actor and host of Dunya News most popular show "Mazaaq Raat", on Friday congratulated Dunya News on its 15th anniversary.

In his message on social networking site Facebook, Imran Ashraf said that I am proud that I am part of this organization. He said some journeys are tiring but the journey I have started with Dunya News has filled me with new energy.

Imran Ashraf said that the credit of this media group’s success goes to Dunya News owner Mian Amer Mahmood whose vision has created an environment in which every member of the team is free in doing his creative work in a stress-free and relaxing situation.

He said that Dunya News is touching the heights of success today because of its talented team members, especially Managing Director Naveed Kashif and added that all staff members surely deserve congratulations.

