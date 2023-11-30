Katrina Kaif shares rare family pic from father-in-law's birthday

She extended her best wishes to her father-in-law on his birthday

Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 02:15:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - Katrina Kaif shared a family picture on Instagram to wish her father, Sham Kaushal on his birthday.

Katrina Kaif extended her best wishes to her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal, on his birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the actor shared a rare family picture on Instagram that just showed Kaif's beautiful moments with Vicky Kaushal's parents.

On November 24, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram story to wish her father-in-law and action director Sham Kaushal on his birthday.

She shared a picture featuring herself, Vicky Kaushal, his mother, Sham Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal standing in line.

The picture seems to be from the intimate family celebrations as Sham can be seen cutting a cake.

She captioned the post and wrote, "Happy birthday Papa."

Katrina was recently seen alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the action thriller 'Tiger 3.'

In the film, she reprised the role of Zoya. Upon release, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

After 'Tiger 3' she will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi. The film will release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

