Mahira Khan shines as ever in new look

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 17:18:13 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani showbiz industry superstar Mahira Khan's new photoshoot has created a stir in the fashion world.

Actress Mahira Khan, who has shown the essence of acting in numerous Pakistani films and dramas, recently shared her new look on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, which attracted the attention of her fans.

The actor is wearing a black printed saree and in the video, she can be seen walking gracefully and sometimes she is seen waving the saree in such a way that the viewer will surely admire her beauty.

Apart from the saree, she can also be seen wearing a white dress and in one photo, a black dress, these three looks of Mahira Khan are being loved by fans.

