Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not moving in together

The claim Swift is moving into the football player's home is 'completely untrue'

(Web Desk) - A report published Tuesday claimed that the 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist was gearing up to call Kelce's luxury Kansas City mansion home for the next few weeks after she was spotted in the athlete's hometown.

While a source told The Messenger that the pop star has been in Kansas City recently, another source exclusively clarified that the claim Swift is moving into the football player's home is "completely untrue."

The "Lavender Haze" singer recently wrapped the South American leg of her Eras Tour and jetted back to the States after her last show.

The Messenger was first to report that Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were "quietly hanging out" in September.

A source previously told The Messenger this month that things are "serious between Taylor and Travis," and "they are fully dating and in a relationship."

"Neither of them expected them to move quickly, but they have been inseparable since they first connected.

They see each other as much as they can during this busy season. When they are not together, they are constantly FaceTiming and texting," the insider continued.

"Friends around them think it is very cute and they are a great match.

Taylor is having a lot of fun with the wives and girlfriends in the league. Brittany Mahomes has welcomed her with open arms and has really been the ring leader merging Taylor, her friends and the girl groups together."