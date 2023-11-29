India SC rejects plea to ban Pakistani artists

The petitioner was advised to ‘not be so narrow minded’

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 03:57:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea to ban Pakistani artists from working in India and advised the petitioner against being narrow-minded on the issue.

The petitioner, a film worker named Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, had appealed to the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court dismissed his original petition last month.

Qureshi had sought a ban on all Indian citizens, companies and associations from working with Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists and technicians.

Qureshi had asked that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Ministry for External Affairs and the Ministry for Home Affairs be directed to issue notifications banning the engagement of Pakistani artists in India and prohibiting travel visas for them.

The bench described Qureshi’s petition as having no merit and called it a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace.

The court also said that resolutions by private associations are not statutory and cannot be enforced through judicial orders, as the petitioner had sought.

Qureshi had also expressed concerns in his petition that allowing the Pakistan Cricket Team to play in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India would lead to the engagement of Pakistani artists, which would take away opportunities from their Indian counterparts.