Pakistan Movement veteran Maulana Zafar Ali Khan being remembered today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Eminent writer, poet, journalist and leader of the Pakistan Movement Maulana Zafar Ali Khan is remembered on his 67th death anniversary on Monday (today).

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan known as Baba-e-Sahafat (father of journalism) was born in 1873 in Sialkot.

After graduation, he was appointed Secretary to Nawab Mohsin-ul-Mulk who was then in Bombay.

He fought the freedom movement with his pen and used it as a unifier for burgeoning the required nationalism in the Muslim community which would be remembered as the father of Urdu Journalism.

Later, he worked for some time as a translator in Hyderabad Deccan, rising to the post of Secretary Home Department.

He returned home on his father’s death in 1909 and took over as Editor Urdu Newspaper ‘Zamindar’ which became one of the most influential newspapers of the sub-continent.

The paper was banned and the press was confiscated because of its revolutionary policies.

He participated many times in the annual sessions of the All India Muslim League.

He supported the resolution, which resulted in the setting up of the All-India Muslim League.

He was a member of the Reforms Committee (8th Session All India Muslim League Bombay, December 1915-January 1916).

He was also a Member of the Committee to formulate Muslim Representation in Legislative and other Elective bodies (16th Session, Bombay, December 1924).

He remained an active member of the Khilafat Movement. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remained a Member of the Central Legislative Assembly from 1937 to 1945 and was re-elected to it as a Muslim League Member in 1946.

Most of Maulana’s life was spent in politics. He was a great poet, an orator, an essayist of exceptional merit and a Journalist.

His interest in poetry began in his childhood and his poems were full of religious and political sentiments.

His poetical output has been published in ‘Baharistan’, ‘Nigaristan’ and ‘Chamanistai1’.

His other works are ‘Ma’arka-e-Mazhab-o-Science’, ‘Ghalba-e-Rumi’, ‘Sayr-e-Zulmat’ and an opera ‘Jang-e-Roos-o-Japan’.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was died on November 27, 1956, at the age of 83 in Wazirabad.