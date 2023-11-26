Kabuli pulao star Sabeena Farooq wants fans to judge actors through their works

The actor reveals challenges she faced in the industry

(Web Desk) - In a casual interview, Pakistani actor Sabeena Farooq has revealed the challenges she faced in the industry and expressed her appreciation for Indian fans, contrasting their behaviour with some of her Pakistani counterparts.

Sabeena Farooq, known for her roles in Tere Bin and Kabli Pulao, disclosed experiencing online harassment and abuse from certain Pakistani fans who attributed her success solely to associations with established actors like Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi.

Expressing disappointment with the lack of support from senior colleagues in the industry, she praised Indian fans for their ability to differentiate between actors and their work, contrasting them with Pakistani fans who subjected her to personal attacks.