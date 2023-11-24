Madiha Imam receives warm welcome as she visits her in-laws in India

Madiha Imam receives warm welcome as she visits her in-laws in India

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actor Madiha Imam was welcomed with open arms upon when she arrived in India with her husband Mojo Basar for the first time.

The recently married actor Madiha Imam is seen being greeted at her in-law's home in Basar, India, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

She was there for the first time to meet her husband Moji Basar's family.

For those who are unaware, the Galo people live in Basar, a town located in the Lepa-Rada district in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Netizens are split about the viral video that has gone viral on social media. As evidenced by the discussion about Puja in the video by Moji's relative, some netizens questioned her religion following her interfaith marriage to a Hindu man, despite the fact that many of her fans showered the actor with love and well wishes for a happy married life on the video.

It is important to note that Imam revealed details of her secret affair along with her marriage to Basar in May of this year. Married on January 5, 2023.

As we begin this new chapter of our lives, please keep us in your prayers," she had posted on Instagram with her wedding photos.

Last month, the couple enjoyed an intimate yet romantic valima celebration on a yacht in the United Arab Emirates.

