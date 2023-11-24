First death anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara today

Tara was best known for his humorous political show Fifty-Fifty

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The first death anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara is being observed today (Friday).

Tara was born on November 16, 1949, in Karachi. His real name was Muhammad Ismail Merchant.

He joined the performing arts at a very young age in 1964 and performed on stage, television and cinema during his career.

Undoubtedly, Tara had no match in his skills of mimicry as he got everyone’s attention in the beginning of his career.

Ismail Tara was best known for his humorous political show ‘Fifty-Fifty’ which was the household name from 1979 to 1981.

It is still acclaimed as one of the classiest comedy productions in the history of PTV.

He won the Nigar Award for best comedian five times.

Ismail Tara’s notable work included ‘Rubber Band’, ‘Ye Zindagi Hey’, ‘One-way Ticket’ and ‘Delhi Colony’.

He died on November 24, 2022 in Karachi due to kidney failure.