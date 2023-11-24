Imamul Haq's wedding events begin with Qawwali night

Babar, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal and Inzamam-ul-Haq were among the guests

(Web Desk) - Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq is having his wedding festivities in full swing as a qawwali night took place on Thursday evening in Lahore, officially kick-starting the events of his marriage.

The 27-year-old is set to tie the knot with Anmol Mehmood, his betrothed from Norway who came to the fore recently after a mehndi event in the Scandinavian country.

Pictures and videos from the event in Lahore went viral on social media, and showed former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is Imam's best friend, in attendance.

Alongside Babar, Pakistani cricketers Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, and former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be also shared some beautiful pictures with her groom-to-be on her official Instagram account.

It seemed like a black and grey-themed event as the couple dressed accordingly.

While Imam sported a black chikankari kurta adorned with mirrors, Anmol wore a silver-grey bridal gown embellished with the same colour fancy embroidery.

She let her hair down with soft curls on the ends and complimented her dress with minimal jewelry and a soft glam look with makeup.

Meanwhile, the cricketers attending the event followed the same theme for their dressing.

