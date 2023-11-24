Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner reach custody agreement over daughter
Entertainment
They have reached a custody agreement over their young daughter
(Web Desk) - Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have reached a custody agreement over their young daughter nearly two months after Turner-Smith filed for divorce.
In Jackson's filing, he agreed to Turner-Smith's request for joint physical and legal custody of their three-year-old daughter, according to People. According to the report, neither party will pay child support.
The Messenger reached out to reps for both Turner-Smith and Jackson for comment.
In her divorce filing in early October, Turner-Smith — who hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser to represent her — cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Additionally, Turner-Smith did not ask for spousal support, and the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place.
The former couple, who met for the first time at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018, got engaged months later.
"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," she told Seth Meyers on Late Night in 2021. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."
A year later, Turner-Smith spoke candidly about her marriage, telling Forbes: "When I met Josh and one of the biggest reasons why I married him, wanted him to be my husband, is because of how loved and supported I felt by him.
I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up. That is one of my favorite things about him."
"The joy it is to watch her be in the process and be becoming a mother and how honored I feel to get to be next to that — to witness it, to watch it grow, to hopefully nurture it in its growth," Jackson told the outlet at the time.
Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020.