It is man's instinct to cheat, says Khalilur Rehman Qamar

The remarks draw ire from different sections of society

(Web Desk) - Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, known for his controversial and straight-up ‘misogynistic’ views on women, recently shared regressive opinions on men during an interview whose clip has been going viral on social media.

Despite giving him ample time, his outdated perspectives persist, diminishing any hope for change.

His ‘disrespectful’ treatment of both genders, evident in incidents like his clash with Marvi Sirmed and critical remarks about Mahira Khan, and recently his harsh comments on Saba Qamar’s dressing reveals a ‘lack of’ maturity in handling diverse opinions.

He said, “Men are manufactured to be worse than women; you cannot change him at any cost or in any situation. It is a man’s instinct [to cheat].”

He also implied that women should stick with cheater men because there is “no one better” for them.

Commenting on his remarks, a reader says, “A man can’t even show basic respect to his own gender, there’s little hope for respect in the way he treats women.”

Qamar seems to think men have no modesty or humility, and must be trained — like recalcitrant children — by women, said a reader.