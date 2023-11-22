Sara Tendulkar voices concerns over her deepfake images on social media

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 17:56:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sara Tendulkar, the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, has expressed concerns about technology abuse, particularly on the ubiquity of deepfake images and fake accounts on X (previously Twitter).

Sara voiced her dismay at the way distorted photos on social media are misinterpreting reality in an Instagram statement.

The 24-year-old highlighted the potential harm caused by the misuse of technology, emphasizing the importance of truth and authenticity on the internet.

"Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows, and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet," she stated as she revealed she has come across ‘far from reality’ deepfake images of herself.

Deepfake technology uses artificial intelligence to create incredibly realistic-looking fake images or videos, making it difficult to identify the difference between modified and real information.

The daughter of the cricket icon also talked about the problem of fake X accounts that mimicked her.

"It is evident that some accounts on X were made with the intention of impersonating me and misleading people, she said, "I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them as I don't have an account on X."

"Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based on trust and reality," she concluded, emphasizing the need for responsible online behavior.

