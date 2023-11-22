Nothing justifies the killing of children: Bollywood actor Dia Mirza urges ceasefire

Over 13,000 lost their lives in Gaza and half of them are innocent children

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Dia Mirza came in the support of innocent children amid the ongoing brutality of Israeli forces against Hamas.

More than 13,000 have lost their lives and half of them are innocent children.

Several hospitals and schools have been destroyed by the bombing of Israeli forces during last many days.

Taking to her Instagram post, Mirza wrote, “Nothing justifies the killing of children. Ceasefire for humanity now.”

“Our children are precious. Each and every one of them. No matter what country or region they belong to. They are kind, inclusive, loving and peaceful,” the actor said.

“As a mother and as a human-being, I know one thing with absolute certainty. NOTHING justifies the killing and suffering of children. Please stop. Lay down arms,” the actor wrote in her heartfelt note.

