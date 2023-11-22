Four Pakistani stars who need to be on Koffee with Karan

Entertainment Entertainment Four Pakistani stars who need to be on Koffee with Karan

Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly and Mahira Khan would be a welcome addition to the programme

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 01:27:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - Its success has seeped into countries such as America, Pakistan and even the United Kingdom.

As the popular show is currently in its eighth season, host Karan Johar has proved that he can choose the perfect celebrities to grace his couch and give an insight into their personal lives away from the cameras.

With Karan’s witty sense of humour and sometimes racy rapid-fire round questions, he has proved time and again that his show is so popular with fans that he must keep the new seasons coming.

Whilst Bollywood fans across the globe settle down to spend a humorous hour with their favourite celebrities, it’s a wonder which Pakistani celebrities would make good guests for an entertaining episode.

Several celebrities from Pakistan have worked in Bollywood and have made an impact on their Indian fans, and these artists would be a welcome addition to the famous Koffee With Karan couch.

Fawad Khan: Fawad Khan has become a heartthrob in his own right during his career in the showbiz industry.

He found his way into Bollywood when he worked in the film Khoobsurat with Sonam Kapoor.

To see the pair on Koffee With Karan competing for the Koffee Hamper in the rapid-fire round would be nothing short of a treat for his fans in the neighbouring countries.

Atif Aslam: Atif Aslam is a well-known celebrity in Pakistan who has made his mark in Bollywood with a variety of songs.

These songs have been for some of Bollywood’s biggest films.

To see him sharing space on the couch with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan would be a mesmerising episode.

Viewers would be able to hear about their experiences working in Bollywood and what their future holds in the industry.

Sajal Aly: Sajal Aly is a popular actress in the Pakistani drama industry and was fortunate enough to land a role in the Bollywood release Mom, starring alongside the late Sridevi.

Sajal has always been vocal on social media about the memories she has of working with Sridevi.

Seeing her on an episode with Jahnvi Kapoor where the pair speak about Sridevi as an on-screen mother and real-life mother would be interesting.

Mahira Khan: How can one forget Mahira Khan?

Known as the nation’s sweetheart who made it to Bollywood and worked with one of the biggest stars for her debut movie.

Applauded for her role in Raees, it would be refreshing to see her and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee With Karan to share memories about their time working together.

Reports have surfaced that a ban has been lifted on Pakistani artists, which was prohibiting them from working in India.

So what better way than to welcome them back to India as guests on Koffee With Karan?

Guests will be able to share their memories of working in Bollywood and the happy memories that they will always cherish.