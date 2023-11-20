Shakira reaches deal with tax authorities to avoid $15 million tax fraud trial

Entertainment Entertainment Shakira reaches deal with tax authorities to avoid $15 million tax fraud trial

Prosecution changed jail time for the singer with fines

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 15:58:02 PKT

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Colombian singer Shakira on Monday reached a settlement with prosecution to avoid a trial over charges she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.74 million) in Spanish income tax between 2012 and 2014.

As part of the deal that puts an end to the trial, prosecution changed jail time for the singer with fines, the judge said during the trial's first hearing.

