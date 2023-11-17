Kohli should himself play role in his biopic: Ranbir Kapoor

Entertainment Entertainment Kohli should himself play role in his biopic: Ranbir Kapoor

Virat has an excellent fitness and he looks better than many actors, says Ranbir

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 15:53:45 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said star Indian batsman Virat Kohli should play the role himself if a biopic is ever made on the cricketer’s life.

“Virat has an excellent fitness and he looks better than many actors,” Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star said.

Ranbir was asked in a latest TV show whether he wants to act in a biopic if made on Virat Kohli’s life.

The veteran actor has also appeared in a biopic ‘Sanju’ that was made on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Ranbir is eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Animal.

The film features a stellar cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1 this year.

It merits mention here that Ranbir is a huge cricket lover and he was there at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium when Kohli scored his 50th century.

Kohli became the leading run-scorer of the tournament following his performance. He leads with 711 runs from 10 matches at an astounding average of 101.57 and strike rate of 90.68.

He has struck three centuries and five fifties in the tournament so far.