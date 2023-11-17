Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah today

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah today

He acted in all mediums of entertainment including radio, theatre, film and television

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 10:58:03 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Death anniversary of legendary actor Shafi Muhammad Shah is being observed today (Friday).

Shafi Muhammad Shah was born on January 1, 1949 in Kandiaro city of Naushahro Feroze district, Sindh.

He began his career as a radio presenter from the Hyderabad Radio Station.

He was introduced by PTV producer late ‘Shahzad Khalil’ in his Urdu-drama serial “Teesra Kinara” from where he joined the elite club of the leading TV stars.

Shah had a command on delivering dialogues in a quiet tone of voice which made him unique in the row of versatile actors.

PTV’s play 'Urta Asman', directed by Shahzad Khalil, was his debut performance. 'Teesra Kinara' was his first popular television play.

His famous dramas were 'Chand Grehan', 'Dairey,' 'Aanch', 'Bund Gulab' and 'Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat'.

It is to his credit that he acted in all mediums of entertainment including radio, theatre, film and television.

Shafi performed in more than 100 television plays in both Urdu and Sindhi languages during his career.

He was also a recipient of Pride of Performance award.

Shafi Muhammad died in his sleep on November 17, 2007.

