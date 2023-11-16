Which prominent Pakistani artist is father of Indian actress Tabu?

Entertainment Entertainment Which prominent Pakistani artist is father of Indian actress Tabu?

Jamal Hahsmi was a renowned Pakistani actor in 1970s

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 12:00:59 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The well-known Indian actress of Indian film industry Tabu is the daughter of prominent Pakistani actor Jamal Hashmi.

According to media reports, Jamal Hashmi, father of actress Tabassum Fatima Hashmi popularly known as Tabu was a renowned Pakistani actor in the 1970s. He was introduced in the Pakistani film industry by Ali Affan Siddiqui, a well-known producer and director in Pakistan.

Siddiqui needed a face which had not been figured out in any Pakistani movie before. Meanwhile, he came across Jamal Hashmi and chose him for his movie.

Hashmi’s role in Siddiqui’s flic ‘Sazaa’ garnered immense popularity. Later he changed his name to Jameel Hashmi in the film world.

Jamal Hashmi contracted marriage with Rizwana, a relative of Indian actress Shabana Azmi, and they moved to Lahore.

Rizwana was associated with teaching profession and hailed from a Muslim family in Hyderabad.

Facing marital challenges, Jamal Hashmi decided to leave the Pakistan film industry and moved to India in an attempt to save his marriage. In India, the couple had two daughters out of their wedlock, including Bollywood actress Tabu, and her sister Farah Naz.

Tabu (born in 1971) ventured into the Indian film industry, causing a rift with her father Jamal Hashmi, leading to their separation. Meanwhile, Tabassum Hashmi continued her acting career, gaining popularity with her debut film ‘Pahla Pehla Pyaar’ in 1994.

Jamal Hashmi was a staunch opponent of Tabu's performing in movies. So he left his daughters and preferred to lead a secluded life.

Tabu is known for her incredible performances and powerful screen presence. Throughout her film career, the 52-year-old actress has captivated audience with her versatile acting.

